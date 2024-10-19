1,779 cases filed, Tk 73.25 lakh fined for breaching traffic rules in 2 days: DMP

The traffic division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 1,779 cases and collected Tk 73.25 lakh in fines during drives against traffic rule violators on Thursday and yesterday.

Talebur Rahman, DC (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), shared the information in a media release today.

Additionally, 169 vehicles were impounded, and 66 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital.

The drive will continue to maintain discipline, he said.