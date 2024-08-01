176 more hospitalised with dengue

Bangladesh
A total of 176 people were hospitalised with dengue in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of them, 73 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 6,320, while 56 deaths were reported during the period.

In the past 24 hours, 144 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 cases.

