175 platoons of BGB deployed ahead of 4th phase upazila polls

A total of 175 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order during the 4th phase of the 6th upazila parishad election to be held tomorrow.

BGB will work as a mobile and striking force from June 3 to June 7 to maintain peace and order in the electoral areas.

It will be implemented under the "In Aid to the Civil Power" to assist the civil administration.

During the 3rd phase of upazila election, 300 BGB troops were deployed, in the 2nd phase 457 BGB troops, and in the 1st phase, a total of 418 troops were deployed.