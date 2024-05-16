174 fire hydrants lying unused for over two years

A total of 174 fire hydrants set up in different areas of Chattogram city are wearing out as those have been lying idle since installation.

According to firefighters, those cannot be used due to different hydrant coupling sizes and inadequate water pressure.

The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority installed the hydrants at a cost of Tk 2 crore in six different areas of the port city under two projects between 2019 and 2022.

According to a recent survey of the fire service, a total of 1,750 commercial and residential buildings and 42 markets in the port city are at grave risk of fire.

CWasa installed the hydrants after the fire service demarcated 86 places to this end, in a bid to mitigate the crisis of water for firefighting in the city as the ponds and waterbodies are mostly lost to grabbing.

"The coupling size of the installed hydrants is smaller than the ones we use. As such, we cannot attach our hose pipes to the hydrants and hence fail to fetch water from those," said Dinmoni Sharma, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram.

Also, a water pressure of four to five bars is needed to use hydrants for dousing fire, but these hydrants have water pressure of only one bar, he added.

Contacted, CWasa officials, however, said they are ready to mitigate these problems to make the hydrants usable.

"Small coupling size is not a big problem. We can solve it. But, they [Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence] have to send us a letter to this end and meet with us," said AKM Fazlullah, managing director of the CWasa.

Fire service officials, however, claimed that CWasa took no steps to make the hydrants usable despite repeated requests made to them through letters.

A letter was last sent in November of last year to CWasa, citing the problems, they added.

Asked how CWasa would solve the problem of adequate water pressure, Fazlullah said currently the firefighters collect water from ponds using water pumps, and they can use the same method when collecting water from hydrants.

"The hydrants are lying unused due to a lack of coordination between the two government agencies. It is an utter waste of public money," said Akter Kabir Chowdhury, president of Sachetan Nagorik Committee, a citizens' platform.