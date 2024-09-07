17 factories in Ashulia shut as workers walk out of their workplace

The situation in Ashulia industrial area has not normalised today despite assurances made in a meeting among trade union leaders and different stakeholders, including factory owners.

Several factories remained shut from earlier due to the unresolved issues of the workers, while at least 17 factories in Ashulia industrial belt were closed today after workers walked out of the factories over misunderstanding with the owners.

However, they did not block any roads today, our Savar correspondent reports.

While visiting the industrial area in Ashulia around 12:00pm, our Savar correspondent found that most of the factories are open. Workers of several factories on ​​the Bypail-Abdullahpur road in Narsinghpur were not working today due to the unrest that hit the area in the past few days.

However, there were no reports of attack or vandalism in any factory today. Workers who did not join their workplace today were seen going back to their home instead of protesting on the roads or highways.

On the condition of anonymity, several workers of a factory at Narsinghpur said that they left the workplace as their demands were not resolved with the owner.

Security has been beefed up and there is a heavy presence of Industrial Police, Army, Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion in the area.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that the atmosphere in the industrial area of ​​Ashulia is very normal today, compared to past days. The workers did not create chaos on the roads.

However, the workers of 17 factories have walked out as settlement of their demands with the owners are yet to be resolved. Three people were detained today, he added.