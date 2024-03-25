17 eminent citizens concerned

In a joint statement yesterday, 17 eminent citizens expressed deep concern over the initiative to build a mosque by occupying land of Kantajew temple in Dinajpur.

The statement urged the government and administration to protect the temple at all costs.

The signatories of the statement are: Syad Hasan Imam, Anupam Sen, Sarwar Ali, Ramendu Majumdar, Abed Khan, Ferdousi Mazumder, Mamunur Rashid, Mofidul Hoque, Nasiruddin Yousuff, Muntassir Mamoon, Shahriar Kabir, Keramat Moula, Milan Kanti Dey, Lucky Enam, Sara Zaker, Shimul Yousuf, and Golam Kuddus.