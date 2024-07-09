16 grenades found in Gazipur construction site

Police evacuated and sealed off a privately owned land in Gazipur city yesterday after the construction workers dug up 16 grenades at the property.

The bomb disposal unit from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) visited the spot and defused the grenades around 2:30pm, said Syed Rafiul Karim, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Station.

While digging up the northern end of the land in the city's South Chhayabeethi area, workers came across those buried in the ground in an urn around 9:00am, said the OC quoting locals.

On information, police sealed off the spot, the OC said.

Abul Kashem of the district's Kapasia upazila had bought and fenced the land in the city's South Chhayabeethi area years ago. He recently decided to build a house there and appointed workers, according to locals.

Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, the chief of the bomb disposal unit, told The Daily Star, "We have recovered around 16 live military-grade grenades from the spot. All of those were disposed of successfully with adequate precaution and proper procedures."

It took around three hours to dispose of all the grenades, said Rahmat, also the deputy commissioner of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of DMP.

"We assume the grenades were hidden under the soil during the Liberation War or later," he added.

[Our Gazipur correspondent also contributed to this report]