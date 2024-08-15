16 from Dhanmondi-32 handed over to police

At least 16 people were handed over to police after being apprehended apparently on suspicion of attempting to go to Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage on the 49th anniversary of the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Some were beaten up and needed treatment for their injuries, Emran Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, told The Daily Star around 1:30pm.

The students and other people who were protesting there handed them over to police, he said.

No one has made any complaints yet. The decision regarding those who were handed over to the police station will be taken later, he said when asked about their next course of action.

On the 49th anniversary of the murder of Bangabandhu and his family members at his residence on Dhanmondi-32, students and general people this morning were seen near the historic spot attacking and obstructing people apparently on suspicion of going there to pay their respects.

They alleged that the Awami League men were hatching a conspiracy for a counter-revolution, after the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was toppled in a students-led mass uprising on August 5.