15.90 tonnes of rice seized from UP chairman’s home

Local administration has seized 15.90 tonnes of government VGF rice meant for fishers from the house of Angaria Union Parishad chairman Syed Golam Mortuza Sukkur in Dumki upazila, Patuakhali.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shahin conducted the raid around 10:30pm on Saturday, confirmed the UNO.

A total of 318 sacks of rice weighing 50kg each were seized, he said.

Nobody is allowed to store government rice in any place except for a government warehouse. — UNO Md Shahin

"Nobody is allowed to store government rice in any place except for a government warehouse. A case was filed accusing the UP chairman with Dumki Police Station," he said.

Md Kamrul Islam, Patuakhali district fisheries officer, said the government allocated the rice for distributing among fishers but the UP chairman illegally hoarded it. Contacted over phone, Chairman Ghulam Mortuza, who was not at home during the seizure, said since the union parishad building is far away, he kept the rice at his house to distribute among the local fishers.