155 AL activists sued for attacking student protest

A case has been filed against 155 Awami League leaders and activists, including two former lawmakers, and 200 other unidentified individuals in connection with an attack on an anti-discrimination student movement in Moulvibazar on August 4.

Abdul Qadir Talukder, a coordinator of the student movement, filed the complaint with Moulvibazar Police Station on Wednesday night, Officer-in-Charge KM Nazrul Islam told The Daily Star yesterday.

According to Abdul Qadir, the incident occurred when general students, as part of a central programme, took out a procession in the district town on August 4.

Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League leaders and activists, allegedly acting on instructions from former lawmakers Zillur Rahman and Neshar Ahmad, intercepted the procession.

The attackers reportedly beat the protesters and eventually dispersed the crowd.

OC Nazrul said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accused.