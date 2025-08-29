150-year-old printing press left to decay

The remains of a printing press, believed to be around 150 years old, have been left abandoned for decades near Mrittunjoy School in Mymensingh.

City residents, researchers, and activists are demanding that this historic printing press be preserved before it is completely destroyed.

In early August, members of the Antiquities Preservation Committee -- a local group comprising researchers and social and cultural activists -- found the decaying press left under the open sky, with most of its parts missing.

Abdul Kader Chowdhury, a member of the committee, claimed the press is about 150 years old.

Citing The Monthly Sourav, a newspaper edited by Kedarnath Majumder in Mymensingh's history, archaeology researcher Swapon Dhar said Harchandra Roy Chowdhury, a zamindar of Sherpur, brought the printing press to Mymensingh in 1875. Later, Girish Chandra Roy Chowdhury, Sreekantha Sen, Sreenath Roy, Horikishore Ray, and Upendra Kishore Ray from Sherpur and Kishoreganj were also involved with the press, mainly for literary works, he said.

In 1947, Anath Bandhu Guha, founder of Mrittunjoy School, also used the press, Dhar added.

"After a few years of use, responsibility for the press was handed over to Maulana Shamsul Huda Panchbaghi, an Islamic scholar, social reformer, and political leader from Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila. The press continued operating even after Bangladesh's independence, mainly printing political leaflets and posters," Dhar said.

However, in an essay titled Mymensingher Patrapatrika, published in 1987 to mark two centuries of Mymensingh town, Prof Abdul Kader Khan noted that Mymensingh has a rich history of printing presses, many of which were established primarily for literary works.

Prof Khan wrote that this press was brought to Mymensingh from Sherpur in 1893.

Referring to historical evidence, Rezaul Karim Aslam, a collector of ancient musical instruments in Mymensingh, said the design of the printing press shows it was manufactured by HS Cropper and Co, a company established by Henry Smith Cropper in the United Kingdom.

The company produced such presses between 1866 and 1892. The press's nameplate bears the inscription PATENT 2403, corresponding to a patent registered in 1867.

The Cropper press, operated by a foot pedal, was widely popular for small-scale printing jobs such as letterheads, invitations, programmes, business cards, and other forms of job printing, Aslam added.

Imtiaz Ahmed Tansen, member secretary of the committee, said they submitted an application to the Department of Archaeology on August 25 to protect the press, as it holds archaeological value.

Shankar Basak, 55, who lives near the printing press, said he has seen it abandoned since his boyhood.

Nowab Ali, 85, a journalist and former student of Mrittunjoy School, said he saw the press in operation as a third-grader at the school.

Both, along with other residents, demanded that the printing press be preserved for the sake of Mymensingh's history and culture.

Contacted, Sabina Yeasmin, field officer of the Department of Archaeology (Dhaka and Mymensingh Division), said she has already forwarded the application to the regional director for further action.