150 hurt as BU, BM College students clash

82 admitted to Barishal hospital

This student was among the 82 people who were hospitalised following a clash between students of Barishal University and BM College early yesterday. He was treated at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Inset, at least three buses of BM College were vandalised during the clash. Photo: Titu Das

Nearly 150 people were injured, and the administrative building and three buses of Brojomohun College in Barishal were vandalised after students from the college clashed with those from Barishal University early yesterday.

At least 82 students from both institutions were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital following the incident, said Dr Saiful Islam, Director of SBMCH.

Nurse Lincoln Dutta said 75 of those admitted were BU students, treated in the surgery unit on the hospital's fifth floor.

The clash, which occurred between 1:00am and 4:00am, has left both campuses in a tense state.

Some BU students said the family of a fellow student had a longstanding land dispute with a neighbour.

Some students of BM College went to her house at the city's Baptist Mission Road around 11:00pm on Monday night to resolve the issue.

However, an altercation ensued and she went live on Facebook, asking her friends to intervene.

Some of her classmates went there and beat up the BM College students.

She also filed a general diary that night, accusing four individuals, according to Mostafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Kotwali Police Station.

The following night, BM College students attacked two BU students in Battala area.

In retaliation, about 40-50 BU students arrived on the campus at 1:00am on a bus. However, BM College students attacked them and vandalised the bus, leaving 15-20 students and the bus driver injured.

BU students then responded by attacking the BM College campus with bricks and sticks, vandalising the administrative building, several hostels -- including Muslim Hall, Hindu Hall, Ashwini Kumar Hostel, and Banmali Ganguly female students' hostel -- and three buses.

The violence continued until around 4:00am, when police and army personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

Prof Md Aminul Haque, principal of BM College, confirmed that the attackers damaged the administrative building, hostels, some classrooms, and three buses.

By 6:00am, representatives from both BU and BM College, led by BU's acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Muhasinuddin, met to discuss the incident.

BU has agreed to compensate for the damages.

Shawkat Ali, divisional commissioner of Barishal, convened a meeting with law enforcement agencies and the heads of the two institutions in the afternoon.

Students of BM College also held a press conference, demanding justice and compensation for the damages sustained in the attack.