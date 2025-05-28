Bangladesh
150 Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

Around 150 irregular Bangladeshi migrants returned from Libya this morning with support from the foreign ministry, the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

They arrived in Dhaka at 6:25am on a Burak Air flight (UZ222) from Libya's Benghazi region, according to a press statement from the foreign ministry.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The returnees, who had voluntarily opted to come back, were lured into entering Libya illegally by human traffickers, hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

Many were subjected to abduction and torture during their stay.

Upon arrival, officials urged the returnees to share their experiences and warn others against taking such risky journeys.

The IOM provided each migrant with Tk 6,000 in cash, food, medical assistance, and temporary shelter where needed.

