15 tonnes of iron scrap looted

Approximately 15 tonnes of iron scrap belonging to GPH Ispat Limited, a private steel re-rolling company, were stolen by a group of criminals on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda upazila early yesterday.

Law enforcers detained truck driver Belal, 30, but failed to recover the looted iron scrap so far, said police.

The robbery took place on the highway near Sitakunda's BM Container Depot area in Barawlia. Around 10 to 12 miscreants intercepted the iron laden dump-truck by placing a private car on the highway, said police, quoting GPH Ispat's adviser for logistics and security Showkat Osman.

They later drove away with the truck. The dump-truck was found without the iron scrap in Panthichila Bazar area, nearly 30km away from the crime spot, in an abandoned condition, said police.

GPH Ispat authorities filed a case with Sitakunda Police Station. The police station's OC could not be contacted for comments.