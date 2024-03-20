15 skeletons missing from Pabna graveyard

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

At least 15 skeletons went missing from graves at the Khas Aminpur Central Graveyard in Pabna's Aminpur area.

Family members and relatives rushed to the graveyard yesterday morning, prompting deployment of additional police personnel in the area.

"I went to hold prayer for my relative at the graveyard on Tuesday morning. I was surprised to find the grave opened with no skeleton in it," said Masud Rana, a local resident.

Md Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Aminpur Police Station, said police are investigating.

