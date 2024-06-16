15 Munshiganj villages celebrating Eid today

Residents of 15 villages under Sadar and Sirajdikhan upazilas of Munshiganj district are celebrating the Eid-ul-Azha today in coordination with Saudi Arabia.

Eid congregations were held at Mizhikandi Jame Masjid and Uttarkandi Majhibari Eidgah Ground in Sadar upazila at 8:30am and 9:00am respectively today, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

Imam Mufti Moinul Haque, who led the Eid congregation at Uttarkandi mosque, said since the Hajj was performed in the KSA on Saturday, they are following it to celebrate Eid today.

Another Eid congregation, led by Imam Mufti Md Sohail of South Betka Jame Masjid, was held on the ground floor of the residence of one Md Ali Islam Madbar in Malkhanagar under Sirajdikhan upazila around 10:00am today.