15 killed, 2,200 hurt in polls violence

Says Human Rights Support Society report

At least 15 people were killed and more than 2,200 injured across the country in pre- and post-polls violence in past two months, according to Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

During the time, over 100 people were shot, while over 350 homes and businesses were vandalised, set on fire and looted, said a HRSS press release yesterday, signed by its executive director Ijajul Islam.

In the aftermath of the 12th national elections, minority communities across the country came under attacks, torture, persecution, and their houses and businesses were vandalised, set on fire, and looted, it added.

The main reason for this violence was for either voting or not voting in favour of a particular party or candidate, HRSS said.

At least seven were killed and more than 1,600 injured including around 20 being hit by bullets in sporadic incidents of violence since announcement of the polls schedule till January 6. During this time, more than 50 homes and businesses, and more than 40 polling centres were vandalised.

In Munshiganj, Barguna and Cumilla, three were killed and more than 150 were injured including 16 with bullet injuries in at least 50 incidents of violence on polls-day.

The candidates, their polling agents, and presiding officers also came under attack in different areas on January 7. More than 30 journalists were attacked, assaulted and threatened while on duty. There were also incidents of ballot snatching, vandalism and arson at different polling centres, it added.

Post-polls violence continued in at least 39 districts, leaving at least five people killed and more than 450 injured.

HRSS urged the government and law enforcers to take into account the incidents of polls violence and conduct a speedy and impartial investigation.