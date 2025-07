15 JU JCD leaders relieved of duties due to negligence

Fifteen leaders of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have been relieved of their duties for alleged negligence in organisational responsibilities.

A press release issued yesterday afternoon, signed by JCD's Central Office Secretary Jahangir Alam, confirmed the development.

Those removed include JU Chhatra Dal Joint Conveners Hasan, Masum Rahat, Rajib Hasan, and Sahanur Rahman; members Nur Hossain, Ismail Hossain, Firoz Ahmed, Tanvir Hossain, Rihab Hossain, Imran Hossain, Abir Hasan, Atikur Rahman, Khandaker Sakib Anjum, Sultan Ahmed, and Nasir Uddin Mia.

Commenting on the decision, JU Chhatra Dal Convener Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babor said, "Since the announcement of the current convening committee, these 15 individuals have remained inactive in various organisational programmes. They have been relieved due to their continued inactivity."