15 detained for pickpocketing, snatching phones

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday claimed to have arrested 15 persons involved in criminal activities including pickpocketing and stealing mobile phones.

They were arrested during special drives conducted in the capital's Pallabi, Jatrabari, Signboard, and Chattogram Road areas on Wednesday.

The detectives recovered 79 smartphones, and 24 button mobile phones from their possession.

Among the arrestees, some are wanted in numerous cases filed over theft and snatching, said Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of police, Lalbagh Division.

These criminals used to steal mobile phones and cash by entering houses where the residents go to sleep without locking doors properly after Sehri, he said.

They also used to snatch away cell phones from anyone using those at crowded places such as markets, or while sitting next to open windows in public transports and private cars, he also said.

After stealing the phones, they used to sell those to brokers in front of Dhaka South City Corporation, at Stadium Market, and in Gulistan at Tk 500 to Tk 7,000, said Mashiur, also an additional deputy inspector general of police.

"For selling the phones, they used to change the IMEI number with software. Sometimes mobile displays, camera casings, motherboards, batteries, and other parts are sold separately," he added.

Police are trying the identify others involved in the gang by gleaning information from the arrestees, Mashiur informed.