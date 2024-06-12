15 convicts including Tarique are currently fugitives: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that 15 convicts including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the August 21 grenade attack case are currently absconding.

"Out of the 49 convicts, 34 were arrested. Fifteen convicts including Tarique Rahman alias Tarique Zia are currently fugitives," she said in reply to a question from Farida Yasmin, Awami League MP from reserved seats, during the question-answer session.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the question-answer session was tabled at the beginning of the day's sitting of the parliament.

Hasina, also Leader of the House, said a total of 49 accused were sentenced in the trial of the 2004 grenade attack case as the judge of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal No-1 passed the judgment on October 10, 2018.

"Among the convicts, 19 were sentenced to death, while 19 others to life imprisonment and the rest 11 ones to various jail terms," she said, adding that out of the 49 accused, 34 have been arrested.

She said Interpol issued red notices against accused Maulana Tajuddin, Harris Chowdhury and Ratul Ahmed Babu alias Ratul Babu who are absconding abroad.

"Efforts are on to arrest the fugitive accused," the premier also said.

In response to the question of Laxmipur-1 MP Anwar Hossain Khan, the Prime Minister said, "In 15 districts of the country which are more prone to lightning, the implementation of lightning prevention measures to prevent the loss of life due to lightning is underway."

While replying to a question from Independent MP Abdullah Nahid Nigar, the prime minister said that after the current government came to power, 56 cases have been settled in the Criminal Tribunal established for the trial of crimes against humanity and war criminals and a total of 153 accused have been sentenced to various terms including death penalty.

She said the present government is working relentlessly to establish the rule of law by guaranteeing fair trial to reduce the suffering of the people seeking justice.

In response to the question of Feni-1 MP Alauddin Ahmad Chowdhury, the prime minister said that Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has registered a total of 4,711 (4,130 local and 581 foreign) industrial projects from February 2019 to May this year.

So that the amount of proposed investment is Tk 28,30,537.85 million which has created employment opportunities for 5,37,356 people.

From January 2022 to April this year, investment proposals of Tk 23,363 crore have been received from 43 countries through registered institutions.

On the other hand, from January 2022 to last December, $ 6,484.35 million have been received as direct investment, she said.

In response to the question of AL MP Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Hasina said an initiative has been taken to set up a state-of-the-art National Emergency Operation Centre on one acre of land in Tejgaon area of ​​Dhaka with the cooperation of China to deal with earthquakes and other calamities.

The implementation work will begin by formulating the project for this building that can withstand earthquakes of more than 8 in Richter scale.