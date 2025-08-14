15 Ashulia factories shut as Nassa Group workers protest over unpaid wages

Fifteen garment factories in Ashulia were closed today after hundreds of workers from three Nassa Group units blocked a key road demanding their unpaid July salaries.

The workers began their demonstration around 7:30am, blocking the Bypail-Abdullahpur road in Narsinghpur, said Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

The blockade lasted until 10:30am, disrupting traffic in the busy industrial belt.

Meanwhile, 15 nearby factories were declared shut due to the workers demonstration in the area, he confirmed.

"Efforts are being made to resolve the issue through discussion with the workers and the Nassa Group owners," he added.

Imroz Sheikh, a worker of the Nassa Group, told The Daily Star, "Authority yesterday hung a notice declaring our factory closed till August 18 even though it assured us to pay salary for July today (August 14). So around five to six thousand workers from three Nassa group factories took to the streets to protest against such a decision of the authorities."

Rafiqul Islam Sujan, president of the Bangladesh Garments and Shilpa Shramik Federation, said, "The workers panicked because the factories were closed twice without paying their salaries. That's why they are protesting."

"We asked the factory authority to pay the workers' salary as soon as possible," he added.