14pc women engaged in STEM

Says state minister for women and children affairs

Ensuring gender equality is crucial for breaking down gender barriers to empower more women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, said Simin Hussain, state minister for women and children affairs, yesterday.

Only 14 percent women are currently engaged in STEM education in Bangladesh, she noted while addressing a roundtable titled "Increased Investment in STEM Education: Prosperity of Women".

The event was organised by a2i at ICT Tower in Dhaka's Agargaon.

"The belief that women are only responsible for childcare and cannot excel in difficult subjects must change," she said.

She stressed that talent and capability, not gender, determine one's position in the workforce.

She also said ICT and STEM education are essential for keeping pace with global progress and innovation in today's technology-driven world.

She also highlighted the pivotal role of STEM fields in global innovation, acknowledging the need to address the underrepresentation of women in these areas.

Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the ministry, and DWA director general Keya Khan attended the event.