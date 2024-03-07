14pc women engaged in science-based education

State minister Simeen Hussain tells roundtable

Ensuring gender equality is crucial for breaking down gender barriers, which will ensure the participation of more women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, said Simeen Hussain, state minister for women and children affairs, yesterday.

Only 14 percent women are currently engaged in STEM education in Bangladesh, she noted while addressing a roundtable titled "Increased Investment in STEM Education: Prosperity of Women".

The event was organised by a2i at ICT Tower in Dhaka's Agargaon.

"The belief that women are only responsible for childcare and cannot excel in difficult subjects must change," she said.

She stressed that talent and capability, not gender, should determine one's position in the workforce.

She also said ICT and STEM education are essential for keeping pace with global progress and innovation in today's technology-driven world.

She also highlighted the pivotal role of STEM fields in global innovation, acknowledging the need to address the underrepresentation of women in these areas.

Earlier in the morning, a rally organised by the Department of Women Affairs to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8.

Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the ministry, DWA director general Keya Khan, and representatives from different women's rights organisation attended the event.