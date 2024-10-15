1.45 lakh students achieve GPA-5 in HSC, equivalent exams, girls outshine boys

Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka celebrate achieving GPA-5 in their HSC exams, posing with smiles and victory signs. Photo: Anisur Rahman

A total of 1,45,911 students earned GPA-5 in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, according to the recently published results.

Of these, 1,31,376 students are from the nine general education boards, 9,613 from the Madrasah Board, and 4,922 from the Technical Board.

This year, 77.78 percent of students passed the exams, a notable improvement from last year.

The number of GPA-5 achievers has significantly increased compared to last year's 92,595.

Girls have outperformed boys in GPA-5 achievement, with 80,933 girls securing GPA-5, compared to 64,978 boys.

A total of 13,31,058 students sat for the exams this year.