143 Bangladeshis return home from Libya

A total of 143 illegal Bangladeshi migrants have returned home from Libya's capital Tripoli.

A Burak Air flight carrying them landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the early hours of yesterday, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Foreign ministry officials and officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) received them at the airport.

Upon arriving at the airport, the IOM provided Tk 5,896 and some food to each returnee.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the financial support of IOM, is facilitating the return of illegal Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Libya.

As part of this initiative, another 373 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals will be repatriated from Libya to Bangladesh on November 29 and December 5, according to the foreign ministry press release.