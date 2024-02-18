14 police officials promoted to Addl IG

Fourteen police officials with the rank of deputy inspector general have been promoted to additional inspector general (Grade 2).

Among them, 10 officials were promoted to supernumerary posts, while four were granted regular promotions.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry today issued two circulars in these regard.

The ten officials are AKM Shahidur Rahman of Police Telecom, Moinul Islam, commandant at Training Driving School, Golam Kibria of Special Security and Protection Battalion, Krishna Pada Roy, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Kusum Dewan of Criminal Investigation Department, Bashir Ahmad of Police Telecom, Anwar Hossain of Police Headquarters, AKM Hafiz Akhtar and Dr Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioners of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Abdul Baten of Rangpur Range.

The other four officials who received regular promotions are Khandaker Lutful Kabir of Police Headquarters, Abdul Aleem Mahmud of Anti-Terrorism Unit, Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan of Highway Police, and Tawfiq Mahbub Chowdhury of Police Headquarters.