14 detained in joint operation following unrest in Ashulia, Savar

Bangladesh Army, local police, and Industrial Police detained 14 individuals in a joint operation last night in connection with vandalism, assaults on factory staff, and unrest in the garment sector of the Ashulia and Savar industrial areas.

Ahmad Mueed, Dhaka district superintendent of police (SP), told The Daily Star that the arrests were made during drives in various locations across Ashulia and Savar.

Of the 14, 11 were held in Ashulia and three in Savar, reports our Savar correspondent.

"We have detained a total of 14 suspects involved in creating unrest in the industrial area, attacking garment factories, and committing acts of vandalism," said Mueed.

He added that authorities are investigating the detainees' connection involvement with the disturbances.

The names of those detained were not immediately available.