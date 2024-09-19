14 cops sued for torturing college student in custody

A case was filed with a Chattogram court yesterday accusing 14 police personnel of Chattogram Metropolitan Police for allegedly torturing a college student in police custody before showing him arrested during the students protests in July.

Victim Nazmul Hosen's brother Nazrul Islam lodged the case with the court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jakir Hossen accusing the policemen, including former deputy commissioner of CMP South Zone and assistant commissioner of Kotwali Zone.

Nazmul Hosen, a student of Chattogram Govt City College, was detained on July 18 during a protest in the port city's Bakalia Notun Bridge area.

According to the case statement, Nazmul was beaten up by police inside a traffic police box after detention, and later physically abused and tortured again after being taken to Kotwali Police Station. As he fell seriously fell ill after the torture, police took him in Chattogram General Hospital. Even though the doctors there suggested to admit him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment, police took him to Bakalia Police Station after Nazmul was given primary treatment.

As he fell ill again, he was later admitted to CMCH, and was shown arrested in a case filed with Bakalia Police Station on July 19.

Nazmul was behind the bar for several days with his injuries before being released on bail in the case.

Advocate Swarup Kanti Nath, the complainant's lawyer, said the court took the complaint into cognizance and order the Criminal Investigation Department to lodge a first information report with the police station concerned and assign an officer of the rank equivalent to superintendent of police to investigate the case.

The accused policemen are: Md Mizanur Rahman, patrol inspector of Kotwali Zone; Abdus Salam, sub-inspector of Bakalia Police Station; Md Shahjahan, traffic police constable of Kotwali Zone; Atanu Chawkraborty, AC of Kotwali Circle; Kotwali Police Station's OC SM Obaidul Haque, 2nd officer SI Goutam, SI Mehedi Hasan, assistant sub-inspectors Ranesh Barua and Rubel Mazumder, constable Kamal; Bakalia station's OC Aftab Uddin, 2nd officer SI Mizan, constable Elias; Mostafijur Rahman, former DC of South Zone; and five to six unnamed policemen.