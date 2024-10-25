14 coastal districts may face tidal surge, inundation

Low-lying areas in 14 coastal districts may be inundated by tidal surge under the impact of the severe cyclonic storm "Dana".

The districts are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Barguna, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The offshore island and shoals of the districts are also likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 2-3 feet height above normal astronomical tide, said a BMD bulletin yesterday.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal-3.

All the fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice, it said.

"The cyclone is expected to make landfall between India's Odisha and West Bengal at around midnight today [Thursday]," Dhaka office's Meteorologist Omar Faruk said last evening.

Meanwhile, costal people have been passing time amid fear and panic.

"We have no embankment in our area. Our home goes under water even during monsoon. We don't know what will happen tonight when the cyclone passes along the coast," said Tuhin Sheikh, a resident of Romjaypur village under Bagerhat's Rampal upazila.

A farmer, Ashraf Ali, 55, died yesterday after a tree branch fell on him during stormy/gusty wind caused by influence of cyclone Dana in Kismat Karuna village under Barguna's Betagi upazila at around 11:00am, said Ekramul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Betagi Police Station.

Meanwhile, all coastal districts experienced daylong rainfall coupled with gusty or squally wind yesterday.

Some 18,812 cyclone shelters have been prepared in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira.

Movement of vessels on the internal routes in Barishal remained suspended since yesterday morning.

A section of Bangladesh Navy's jetty at Cox's Bazar's Inani Beach partially collapsed early yesterday amid rough weather.

[Our correspondents from the respective districts contributed to the report.]