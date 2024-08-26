131 officials promoted to addl secys

The public administration ministry has promoted 131 joint secretaries to additional secretaries.

The ministry issued a gazette yesterday saying that the officers promoted to the post of additional secretary can directly join at the ministry or send their joining letter by e-mail ([email protected]). The gazette was signed by Deputy Secretary Alamgir Kabir.

The notification stated that if any allegation is raised against any of the promoted additional secretaries in future, the government reserved the right to amend or cancel this order.

The interim government has so far promoted 223 officers from deputy secretary to joint secretary in two phases as the promoted officials claimed that most of them were deprived of promotions during the rule of Awami League.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and fled to India following a massive uprising.