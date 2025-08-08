131 held in weeklong joint drives

Says ISPR

A total of 131 individuals -- including listed criminals, illegal arms holders, muggers, teen gang members, and drug dealers -- have been arrested during weeklong joint drives led by the army.

The operations, conducted between July 31 and August 7, were part of the ongoing nationwide security efforts, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a statement yesterday.

Units under infantry divisions and independent brigades of the Bangladesh Army carried out the drives in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

Nine illegal firearms, 28 rounds of ammunition, 12 crude bombs, locally made weapons, drugs, stolen goods, and cash were seized during the drives, according to the ISPR.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to local police stations for further interrogation and legal action.