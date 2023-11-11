130 factories shut in Savar belt for indefinite period

At least 130 garment factories have been closed in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai industrial area for an indefinite period due to garment workers' unrest.

The factories were shut under the section 13/1 of the Labour Act, which means "no work, no pay''.

After visiting Jamgara, Narsinghpur, Zirabo and Kathgara under Ashulia industrial area in the morning, this reporter found that the factory closure notices were hanging in front of most of the factory gates.

The Daily Star talked to at least 10 workers, who were returning home after finding the notice, said owners decided to close the factories to control and intimidate the protesting workers.

Sarwar Hossain, general secretary of Garments Shramik Unity league, told the correspondent that the 130 factories employ more than two lakh workers.

"We are know that workers will not be paid as the the factories were closed under section 13/1 of Labour Act. We want the factories to be opened as soon as possible by settling the issues," he said.

Among the total, 100 factories have been declared closed in Ashulia, Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star this morning.

"There are 1,792 factories in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai. Due to the ongoing worker unrest, 130 factories in the region have been declared closed," he said.

The SP said that the situation in Savar and Ashulia is quite normal today. Workers joined work at factories, he added.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain security, he added.

Asked how many cases were filed during ongoing unrest and how many people were detained in Ashulia, he said five cases were filed by factory authorities so far. Four workers involved in the unrest have been arrested.

16 named and many unnamed have been accused in these cases, he said without mentioning the number of total accused.

The SP said, "We are trying to ensure that no innocent person is victimised. We are trying to identify the real culprits."

According to three case documents obtained by The Daily Star, 1,500 have been made accused.