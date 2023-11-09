13 vehicles torched in 27 hours till this morning: fire service

Unidentified persons torched at least 13 vehicles across the country between 6:00am yesterday and 9:00am today.

Of them, eight buses and trucks were torched in Dhaka division including five in the capital, two each in Chattogram and Barisal divisions, one in Rajshahi division, according to the Fire Service media cell.

Of the torched vehicles, seven are buses, four are covered-vans, two are trucks, the cell said.

The incidents of torching vehicles are being reported amid BNP and Jamaat started started enforcing hartals and blockades since October 29.