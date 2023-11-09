Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 01:02 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 01:07 PM

13 vehicles torched in 27 hours till this morning: fire service

Star Digital Report
File photo: Star

Unidentified persons torched at least 13 vehicles across the country between 6:00am yesterday and 9:00am today.

Of them, eight buses and trucks were torched in Dhaka division including five in the capital, two each in Chattogram and Barisal divisions, one in Rajshahi division, according to the Fire Service media cell.

Of the torched vehicles, seven are buses, four are covered-vans, two are trucks, the cell said.

The incidents of torching vehicles are being reported amid BNP and Jamaat started started enforcing hartals and blockades since October 29.

