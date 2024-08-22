13 DMP police stations get new OCs

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has appointed officers-in-charge at 13 police stations in the capital.

Md Mainul Hasan, the DMP commissioner in two separate orders in the last two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) made these appointments.

The police stations, which got the new OCs are Dakshinkhan, Pallabi, Gulshan, Vatara, Khilkhet, Ramna, Paltan, Badda, Airport, Mirpur Model, Tejgaon, Dhanmondi, and Uttara West.

Earlier on Tuesday, in an order, Muhammad Azharul Islam was appointed as the OC of Shahabagh Police Station. However, the posting was cancelled on Wednesday.

On August 12, in an order, the police headquarters (PHQ) transferred 18 OCs of DMP to different police units out of Dhaka. Then again on August 18, in another order, the PHQ transferred 32 OCs of the DMP to different police units out of Dhaka.

It needs to be mentioned that these OCs have been posted in different police stations of Dhaka for years.

A major reshuffle has been made in the police force since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

All the metropolitan commissioners, range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG), major posts in PHQ and different police stations, and ten district superintendents of police have already transferred.

Promotions are also being given. Among the promotions last Sunday, 63 police officers were promoted to the rank of supernumerary deputy inspector general, 10 police officers got regular promotions as DIG, and 30 to the rank of superintendent of police.