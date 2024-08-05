13 cops killed in attack on police station in Sirajganj

Another cop murdered in Eliotganj; 4 offices of SPs, 20 police stations attacked

At least 13 policemen, including an officer-in-charge, were beaten to death at the Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj yesterday.

Another policeman died following and attack on Eliotganj Highway Police Station in Cumilla.

Police headquarters in a release said officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak of Enayetpur Police Station was among those killed in the brutal attack by goons.

Mohammad Hannan Miah, additional superintendent (crime) of Sirajganj, said a mob tried to attack the police station and police opened fire and used teargas to disperse them.

"At one stage, the police officers thought they were safe. But hundreds of people made a sudden attack on the station," said Hannan.

They have so far recovered the bodies of 13 policemen, including the officer-in-charge, four sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector, and seven constables, he said, adding that the attackers also torched the police station.

Police sources said eight bodies were found near a mosque, three in a pond, and one in a field. Another body was found hanging from a tree. Most of the bodies did not have any shirts on.

"We are verifying how many people were on duty at the police station and whether anyone is missing," Hannan said.

At least 15 policemen of the station were admitted to a hospital and 20 others had primary treatment.

He said police took control of the station with the help of the army around 7:00pm.

Locals said a group of protesters were marching in the morning when police dispersed them by firing shots and teargas. This enraged locals and the protesters who around 1:00pm attacked the police station.

In Eliotganj, the agitators attacked the police station around 1:30pm, said police headquarters. They assaulted policemen and set fire to the station. Many policemen went to the roof of the station to save themselves.

Highway DIG Eastern Zone Khairul Alam told The Daily Star that constable Ershad was killed.

Firearms kept at the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station in Sirajganj were looted and the station was set on fire, said Officer-in-Charge Abdul Wadud.

He said numerous protesters suddenly attacked the police station and beat up policemen. He could not say how many firearms were taken.

In Netrakona, police sources said criminals attacked and looted a vehicle carrying arms and ammunition from the police lines.

Several high officials at the police headquarters yesterday said they have never seen such attacks on police.

At least 300 police personnel were injured in attacks on establishments belonging to the police.

The police headquarters said at least four offices of the superintendentsof police, 20 police stations, two police outposts, and a range office were vandalised and torched.

They said the SP offices in Narayanganj, Bogura, Pabna, and Sirajganj were attacked.

Jatrabari and Khilgaon police stations in Dhaka; Gorai Highway Police Station in Tangail; Dupachachia and Sadar police stations in Bogura; Sherpur Police Station; Joypurhat Sadar Police Station; Gongachara, Mithapukur, Pirgachha, Pirganj, Badarganj and Gongachora police stations in Rangpur; Sadar and Ashuganj police stations in Brahmanbaria; Ullapara, and Shahjadpur police stations in Sirajganj; and Dinajpur Sadar Police Station were also attacked, according to the police headquarters press release.

Naruli police outpost in Sherpur, Madhabpur outpost in Habiganj, and the range police office of Mymensingh also came under attack, the release added.

In Old Dhaka, protesters vandalised four police vehicles and two prison vans on the premises of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court around noon. They also torched a police car near Roy Saheb Bazar.

Protesters set fire to a police pickupnear Madrasa Bazar in Narail. Police later reached the scene and used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Narail Additional Superintendent of Police Tarek Al Mehdi said everything was under control, adding that five officers were injured after they were hit by brick chunks.

The attacks come on the first day of a call for nationwide non-cooperation by the organisers of Anti-discrimination Student Movement on Saturday.

Since July 16, four police officials and an Ansar member were killed in violence.

The three deceased are inspector Masud Parvez Bhuiyan, assistant sub inspector Muktadir, and nayek Gias Uddin.

The deceased Ansar member was identified as Jewel Sheikh.

On Friday, police constable Suman Gharami was beaten to death in Khulna.