13 cops killed in attack on police station

Another murdered in Eliotganj

At least 13 policemen, including an officer-in-charge, were beaten to death at the Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj today.

Police headquarters in a release said goons carried out the brutal attack.

It said officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak was among the killed.

Mohammad Hannan Miah, additional superintendent (crime) of Sirajganj police, said a mob tried to attack the police station and police opened fire and lobbed teargas to disperse them.

"At one stage, the police officers there believed they were safe. But hundreds of people made a sudden attack on the station," said Hannan.

They have so far recovered the bodies of 13 policemen, including the officer-in-charge, four sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector, and seven constables, he said, adding that the attackers also torched the police station.

Police sources said eight bodies were found near a mosque, three in a pond, and one on a field. Another body was found hanging from a tree. Most of the bodies did not have their shirts on.

"We are verifying how many people were on duty at the police station and whether anyone is missing," Hannan said.

He said at least 15 policemen were in hospital. Twenty others also had treatment at a hospital.

He said they got control of the station with the help of the army around 7:00pm.

Locals said a group of protesters took out procession in the morning and police dispersed them by firing shots and teargas. This enraged locals and the protesters who around 1:00pm attacked the police station.

Meanwhile, another policeman was killed when the Eliotganj Highway Police Station in Cumilla was attacked, said the police headquarters.

The agitators attacked the police station around 1:30pm. They beat up policemen there and set fire to the station. Many policemen went to the roof of the station to save themselves.

Highway DIG Eastern Zone Khairul Alam told The Daily Star that Constable Ershad was killed.

Firearms kept at the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station in Sirajganj were looted, said Officer-in-Charge Abdul Wadud.

He said numerous protesters suddenly attacked the police station and beat up policemen inside the police station. He could not say how many arms were taken.

The station was also torched.

Meanwhile, police sources claimed that criminals attacked a vehicle carrying arms and ammunition from Netrakona Police Lines and took weapons and ammo.

Several high officials at the police headquarters today said they have never seen such attacks on police.

At least 300 police personnel were injured in attacks on establishments belonging to the police.

The police headquarters said at least four offices of the superintendent of police, 20 police stations, two police outposts, and a range office were vandalised and torched across the country.

They said the SP offices in Narayanganj, Bogura, Pabna, and Sirajganj were attacked.

Jatrabari and Khilgaon police stations in Dhaka; Tangail Gorai Highway Police Station; Dupachachia and Sadar police stations in Bogura; Sherpur Police Station; Joypurhat Sadar Police Station; Cumilla Eliotganj Highway Police Station; Rangpur Gongachara, Mithapukur, Pirgachha, Pirganj, Badarganj and Gongachora police stations; Brahmanbaria Sadar and Ashuganj police station; Sirajganj Enayetpur, Ullapara, and Shahjadpur police stations; and Dinajpur Sadar Police Station were among those attacked, according to a police headquarters press release.

Naruli Police outpost in Sherpur, Madhabpur outpost in Habiganj, and the range police office of Mymensingh also came under attack, the release added.

In Old Dhaka, protesters vandalised four police vehicles and two prison vans on the premises of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court around noon. They also torched a police car near Roy Saheb Bazar in the city.

Protesters set fire to a police van near Madrasa Bazar in Narail. The police later reached the scene and used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Narail Additional Superintendent of Police Tarek Al Mehdi said everything was under control, adding that five officers were injured after they were hit by brick chunks.

The attacks come on the first day of a call for nationwide non-cooperation by the organisers of Anti-discrimination Student Movement on Saturday.

Earlier, four police officials and an Ansar member were killed in violence since July 16.

The three deceased are Inspector Masud Parvez Bhuiyan, Assistant Sub Inspector Muktadir, and Nayek Gias Uddin.

The deceased Ansar member was identified as Jewel Sheikh.

On Friday, police constable Suman Gharami was beaten to death in Khulna.