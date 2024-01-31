12th Jatiya Sangsad goes into 1st session

Shirin elected Speaker for fourth time in a row

Lawmakers observe a one-minute silence at the first sitting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad yesterday to express their profound respect to the departed souls of eminent personalities who died after the prorogation of 24th session of the last parliament. The House unanimously adopted a condolence motion. Photo: PID

The 12th parliament went into its first session yesterday afternoon with a record 62 independent lawmakers, most of whom are Awami League leaders.

The House went into session at 3:00pm with deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku in the chair.

Later, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was elected Speaker of the parliament for the fourth consecutive time, unopposed.

After being elected, the session was adjourned for 20 minutes and the Speaker went to the president's chamber in the parliament to take the oath, which was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

When Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina entered the parliament chamber just before the session began, many MPs exchanged greetings with her.

Several ruling party and independent MPs were seen touching Hasina's feet and asking for blessings.

Kalyan Party Chairman and former army officer Syed Muhammad Ibrahim stood in front of the PM saluted her.

Around 80 diplomats including ambassadors of the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and India, were present at the parliament's maiden session.

WHO'S ON THE OPPOSITION

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader took the first seat on the opposition bench as the Leader of the Opposition, with Anisul Islam Mahmud, the deputy leader of the opposition, sitting next to him.

The bench also consisted of JP MP Ruhul Amin Hawladar, independent MP Husamuddin, AL's expelled leader and independent MP Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, AL Presidium member Shajahan Khan, former planning minister MA Mannan and former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen.