12kg LPG cylinder now Tk 1,482

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder is now Tk 1,482, up from last month's Tk 1,474. This price came into effect at 6:00pm yesterday.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) also raised the price of "autogas", the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, now priced at Tk 68.05 per litre, up from Tk 67.68.

BERC said at a press briefing yesterday that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been raised by Tk 0.66 per kg, setting the new rate at Tk 123.52 per kg, up from Tk 122.86.

This adjustment will be made proportionately across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg.

However, LPG prices marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged. This exception is attributed to its local production and the company's minimal market share, which is less than five percent.

The decision to adjust LPG prices comes in the wake of rising costs in the international market, specifically tied to the increase in the Saudi CP (contract price), which serves as a benchmark for local operators importing LPG primarily from the Middle East.