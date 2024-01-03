Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission today set the price of one kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Tk 119.40 for the month of December, up from Tk 117.02 last month.

The new price came into effect at 6:00pm yesterday.

Including VAT, a 12kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 1,433, which is Tk 29 more than the previous price of Tk 1,404, BERC Chairman Nurul Amin told a press briefing at the BERC office.

In different areas of Dhaka, LPG has long been sold at prices higher than those fixed by BERC.

The price of LPG used for vehicles (auto-gas) also increased to Tk 65.76 per litre, from Tk 64.43.

BERC officials said the LPG price hike was due to the increase in prices in Saudi Arabia.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder reached a record high of Tk 1,498 in February last year.