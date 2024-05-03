12kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 1,393

A standard 12kg LPG cylinder will now cost Tk 1,393, down by Tk 49 from Tk 1,442, according to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

BERC at a press briefing said the new price came into effect from 6:00pm yesterday.

According to the new rate, a kilogramme of bottled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be sold at Tk 116.08 at the retail level, down by Tk 4.10 from the previous Tk 120.18.

This adjustment follows a rational scale across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg, addressing the need for a proportional price revision across different consumer segments.

Furthermore, the price for "auto gas", the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, has also been lowered from Tk 66.21 per litre to Tk 63.92.

LPG prices marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged. This exception is attributed to its local production and the company's minimal market share, which is less than five percent.

The decision to adjust LPG prices comes in the wake of declining costs in the international market, specifically tied to the increase in the Saudi CP (contract price), which serves as a benchmark for local operators importing LPG primarily from the Middle East.