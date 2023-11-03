Bangladesh
Staff correspondent
Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:31 AM

12kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 18 more

Representational image of gas cylinders. File photo

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday set the price of a kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas at Tk 115.09, up from Tk 113.61.

The new price was put in effect at 6:00pm yesterday.

Including VAT, a 12kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 1,381, which is Tk 18 more than the previous price, BERC Chairman Nurul Amin told a press briefing at the BERC office.

The price of LPG used for vehicles also increased to Tk 63.36 per litre from Tk 62.54.

BERC officials said the LPG price hike was due to the increase in prices in Saudi Arabia.

LPG price reached a record high, Tk 1,498 (12kg cylinder), in February this year.

