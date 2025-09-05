1,285 mandaps being prepared to celebrate Durga Puja in Gopalganj

Security measures and cultural programmes planned

A total of 1,285 mandaps are being prepared across Gopalganj district for the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja, according to a list sent by the deputy commissioner's office to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This year, puja will be held at 352 mandaps in Sadar upazila, 224 in Kashiani, 321 in Kotalipara, 298 in Muksudpur, and 90 in Tungipara, the list said.

The festivities will begin on September 21 with Mahalaya, marking the start of Devi Paksha.

Rituals will continue with Shashthi on September 28, Saptami on September 29, Ashtami on September 30, Nabami on October 1, and Bijoya Dashami on October 2, concluding with idol immersion ceremonies.

At a preparatory meeting held yesterday at the deputy commissioner's office, DC Muhammad Kamruzzaman said, "We have already sent the list of puja mandaps. The district administration will provide full support to make the Durga Puja festive and vibrant. Everyone must come forward to uphold communal harmony."

Anup Kumar Biswas, member secretary of the Bank Para Sarbajanin Puja Mandir in Gopalganj town, said, "The idol-making work is nearly complete. Next, we will begin pandal construction, gateways, and decorative lighting. This year, along with recitation of the Chandi (a sacred Hindu text of verses praising goddess Durga), worship rituals, and distribution of prasad, we also plan to organise cultural programmes."

Meanwhile, Ashok Biswas, president of the district Puja Udjapon Parishad, told journalists, "For security, CCTV cameras will be installed at all mandaps, while police, Ansar, VDP members, and volunteers will be on duty."