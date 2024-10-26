Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 26, 2024 06:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 07:01 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

124 Hajj agencies risk action for not registering pilgrims for 2025

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 26, 2024 06:54 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 07:01 PM
Photo: Collected/File

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has warned that administrative action may be taken against 124 agencies that do not have any pre-registered or primarily registered Hajj pilgrims for next year's Hajj activities.

In a recent communication, the ministry issued letters to these 124 Hajj agencies regarding the issue.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notice referred to the official list of 891 Hajj agencies published for the 2025 Hajj season.

As per condition 1(j) outlined in the list, any agency failing to register Hajj pilgrims without a valid reason may be subject to disciplinary action.

The letter noted that the primary registration for Hajj 2025 began on September 1.

However, among the approved Hajj agencies, 124 do not have any pre-registered or primarily registered Hajj pilgrims. In this situation, these 124 agencies have been requested to complete the pre-registration or primary registration of Hajj pilgrims immediately.

Preliminary registration for Hajj 2025 will remain open until November 30, with the official Hajj packages set to be announced on October 30.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘কুইক রেন্টাল ১৬ বছর খেয়েছে, আর না’

গত সরকার দাবি করেছে, মানুষের মাথাপিছু আয় অনেক বেড়ে গেছে, জিডিপিতে ঊর্ধ্বমুখী, অর্থনীতি বড় হয়েছে। কিন্তু মানুষ দেখলো, সরকারের এসব বড় বড় কথার সঙ্গে তাদের নিজেদের জীবনযাত্রার মিল নেই, উল্টো বিরক্ত...

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৯৬১

৫১ মিনিট আগে