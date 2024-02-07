12 trafficking victims return from India

Twelve Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, who were trafficked to India returned home yesterday.

They entered Bangladesh via the Akhaura International Immigration Check Post from Agartala in India's Tripura in the afternoon

They were handed over to their families through the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

Meanwhile, BRAC Migration Program provided them with food, counselling services and cash as emergency assistance.

According to Assistant High Commission officials and Brac Migration Programme press release, the 12 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at different times for illegal entry into Tripura.

Then, they were sentenced and kept in a local security home for six months to two years on court orders.

Later, their citizenship was verified, and the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala obtained the Indian government's no-objection certificate for their repatriation.