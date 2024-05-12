12 protestors to be produced before court today

Police have arrested 12 people for their involvement in yesterday's protest for an increase in the age limit to apply for government jobs to 35 years from the existing 30.

A case has been filed against 14 protestors bringing allegations against them of arson, road obstruction and impeding police duties, among other offences, said Mostazirur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Initially, 13 protestors were detained during the demonstration but one of them was released, he said.

The 12 arrestees will be produced before a Dhaka court today, the OC said.

Protesting the arrests, the job seekers has been organised a programme in front of the Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.

Around 50-60 job seekers participated at yesterday's demonstration that started on Dhaka University campus, demanding to increase the age limit for applying at government jobs from 30 to 35.

They blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 3:45pm, following which the police started dispersing the crowd and detaining several.

Mentionable, the education ministry recently proposed increasing the age limit for entering government service to 35. Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury has forwarded a letter to the public administration ministry, outlining the proposal.