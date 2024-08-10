12 police stations resume operations in Bogura

Police operations have resumed at 12 police stations in Bogura district following a five-day suspension.

Officers have restarted internal work under Bangladesh Army protection; however, patrols outside the stations will not be conducted as of yesterday afternoon.

Bogura District Police Superintendent Zakir Hasan said the force has began work with Bangladesh Army's support. However, outside patrols have not started yet.

Bogura Sadar Police Station is currently being operated from the DB office as the police station was destroyed during the recent unrest, the SP said.

In the morning, army officers, Bogura deputy commissioner, and the police superintendent inspected each police station.

Abdur Rouf, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, said their station has sustained substantial damage. While operations have resumed, they are limited to internal activities.