12 orgs win Joy Bangla Youth Award

Twelve organisations have won the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023 for their contributions to promoting youth employability, education, sports and cultural activities and ending violence against women.

The event was held at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development at Savar on Saturday. This year marks the seventh edition of the ceremony.

This year, the awards are given to organisations of people aged 18 to 35 in six categories after selecting from more than 750 applications.

The categories are skills and employment, arts and culture, community well-being, social inclusion, climate and environmental innovation and communication.

The organisations work for women empowerment, child rights, empowerment of persons with disabilities, empowerment of backward people, employment and innovation, creativity and entertainment, knowledge and capacity development, empowerment of the extreme poor, environment and climate change, health care, socio-cultural initiatives, disasters risk reduction and emergency service delivery.

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy handed over the awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Joy expressed his optimism that the young population will play a leading role in turning the country into a developed one within the next 10-15 years.

He said the youth not only think about problems but also about solutions and that is why "I am extending my gratitude to you", he said.

"You will have to find solutions to all the problems including corruption," he said, adding that the government cannot do the task alone, all should work from their respective positions in unison to face the problems.

Congratulating all the awardees and top selected organisations, Joy said more than 700 organisations applied for the awards but "we cannot award all of them. But every organisation is making its mark for the wellbeing of the people and the society. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you."

"You are doing so much in all areas including the environment sector... You are also getting recognition of your works from everywhere including the United Nations and Unesco. I feel proud of you. You are taking the country forward," he said.

Pointing towards BNP and Jamaat, Joy said there will be no party named BNP and Jamaat in the country within the next 10-15 years.

"In the next 10-15 years, any party named BNP-Jamaat will not sustain in Bangladesh. Peace will come when the terrorist and militant forces won't be in the country," he said.

Joy, also grandson of Bangabandhu and son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said whenever an election appears, BNP-Jamaat clique resorts to terrorist activities and carries out arson.

"In the previous elections, we saw them begin their arson campaign two or three months ago. How will we face it? Very easy. You will have to give your verdict in the next polls against those who are carrying out arson. You will cast your vote in favour of those who are taking the nation ahead. You will vote for the boat," he said.

"Foreigners, particularly some foreign envoys, start talking much before polls. And right then, this terrorism, violence and arson attack begin. So, what does it mean, they (envoys) are instigating them (arsonists). But don't be worried. When the election ends, they (envoys) will also get muted... Don't pay heed to the instigators," he urged the youth.

At the event, Centre for Research and Information (CRI) trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid were also present.