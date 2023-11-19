12 organisations win Joy Bangla Youth Award

Twelve organisations have won the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023 for their contributions to promote youth employability, education, sports and cultural activities and ending violence against women.

The event was held at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development at Savar yesterday. This year marks the event's seventh edition.

The awards were given to organisations of people aged 18 to 35 in six categories after selecting from more than 750 applications.

The categories are skills and employment, arts and culture, community well-being, social inclusion, climate and environmental innovation and communication.

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy handed over the awards.

Centre for Research and Information (CRI) trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Nahim Razzaq were present.

The recipients work to ensure empowerment of women and people with disabilities, child rights, employment and innovation, and creativity and entertainment, among other issues.