12 more JS bodies formed with AL MPs at the helm

Twelve more parliamentary standing committees were formed today with ruling Awami League MPs at the helm.

The formation of all 50 parliamentary standing committees of the 12th parliament have now been completed in five sittings.

In the 11th parliament, the 50 standing committees were formed within the first 10 working days.

Among the 12 standing committees formed today, Awami League MP Kazi Kermat Ali became the chairman of the Jatiya Sangsad body on the information ministry.

Former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury became the chairman of the JS body on the land ministry.

Former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was made the chairman of the JS committee on foreign ministry.

Former state minister Sharif Ahmed was made the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Former minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was made the chairman of the JS body on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry.

Benazir Ahmad, who was the chairman of the committee on home ministry last time, was reappointed.

Former expatriates minister Imran Ahmed became the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the expatriates ministry.

Kazi Nabil Ahmed has become the chairman of the JS body on the ICT ministry.

Mostafizur Rahman became the chief of the JS body on the law ministry. In the 11th parliament, he was the chairman of the JS body on the primary and mass education ministry.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury became the chief of the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure. She also became the chairman of the Standing Committee of Privileges.

Kamrul Islam was made the chairman of the JS body on private members' bills and resolutions.