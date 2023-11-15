12 more dengue patients die

At least 12 more dengue patients died, seven of them from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the total number of deaths rose to 1,496, of which 872 are from Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With 1,470 new dengue cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 2,95,042, of which 1,04227 were from Dhaka.

A total of 5,905 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 2,87,641 patients have already been released.

According to the DGHS data, 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.